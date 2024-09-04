U20 World Championship: Women join the fight

On the 3rd day of the U20 World Wrestling Championship held in Pontevedra, Spain, women wrestlers begin to compete.

Wrestlers in 3 weights of the competition will wrestle to qualify for the finals, Idman.biz reports.

Azerbaijan’s 3 fighters will go on the carpet in the 1/8 qualification round.

U20 World Championship

Greco-Roman wrestling

5️0 kg

Aysel Mammadzada's opponent will be Fatma Kızmaz (Turkiye).



55 kg

Nargiz Samadova will try to beat Chinese Liuxuan Chen at the annual bout.

59 kg

Ruzanna Mammadova will face Poland's Nicola Wasilewska.

The Azerbaijan national team is represented by 25 athletes at the World Championship that will end on September 8.



