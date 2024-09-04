4 September 2024
U20 World Championship: Women join the fight

4 September 2024 10:21
On the 3rd day of the U20 World Wrestling Championship held in Pontevedra, Spain, women wrestlers begin to compete.

Wrestlers in 3 weights of the competition will wrestle to qualify for the finals, Idman.biz reports.

Azerbaijan’s 3 fighters will go on the carpet in the 1/8 qualification round.

U20 World Championship
Greco-Roman wrestling
5️0 kg
Aysel Mammadzada's opponent will be Fatma Kızmaz (Turkiye).

55 kg
Nargiz Samadova will try to beat Chinese Liuxuan Chen at the annual bout.

59 kg
Ruzanna Mammadova will face Poland's Nicola Wasilewska.

The Azerbaijan national team is represented by 25 athletes at the World Championship that will end on September 8.

