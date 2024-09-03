World Championship: 3 more Greco-Roman wrestlers join the fight

The U20 World Wrestling Championship continues in Pontevedra, Spain.
Idman.biz reports that on the second day of the competition, Greco-Roman wrestlers will go to the mat in 3 more weights for medals.
Two Azerbaijani wrestlers will compete in the qualification, and one in the 1/8 finals.
U20 World Championship
Greco-Roman wrestling
72 kg
Qualifying round
Ruslan Nurullayev will challenge Moldavian Vasile Zabika in the first match.
97 kg
Qualifying round
Mikayil Ismayilov will face Mexican Dorian Emmanuel first.
82 kg
1/8 final
Ismayil Rzayev's first opponent will be the winner of Erlan Mars Uulu (Mongolia) – Mohammad Yadollah (Iran) pairing.
The Azerbaijan national team will be represented by 25 athletes at the World Cup. The World Championship will end on September 8.
