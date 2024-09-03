3 September 2024
EN

World Championship: 3 more Greco-Roman wrestlers join the fight

Wrestling
News
3 September 2024 10:24
36
World Championship: 3 more Greco-Roman wrestlers join the fight

The U20 World Wrestling Championship continues in Pontevedra, Spain.

Idman.biz reports that on the second day of the competition, Greco-Roman wrestlers will go to the mat in 3 more weights for medals.

Two Azerbaijani wrestlers will compete in the qualification, and one in the 1/8 finals.

U20 World Championship
Greco-Roman wrestling
72 kg
Qualifying round
Ruslan Nurullayev will challenge Moldavian Vasile Zabika in the first match.

97 kg
Qualifying round
Mikayil Ismayilov will face Mexican Dorian Emmanuel first.

82 kg
1/8 final
Ismayil Rzayev's first opponent will be the winner of Erlan Mars Uulu (Mongolia) – Mohammad Yadollah (Iran) pairing.

The Azerbaijan national team will be represented by 25 athletes at the World Cup. The World Championship will end on September 8.

Idman.biz

Tags:

Related news

Three-time Olympic champion dies
2 September 12:56
Wrestling

Three-time Olympic champion dies

He was a 7-time world and 3-time European champion
UWW: "Azerbaijan’s new wunderkid"
2 September 10:41
Wrestling

UWW: "Azerbaijan’s new wunderkid"

"Turan Dashdamirov is gradually turning out to be the wrestler to beat in age-group competitions"
World Championship: 5 wrestlers set to make debut
2 September 09:54
Wrestling

World Championship: 5 wrestlers set to make debut

Today, the U20 World Wrestling Championship will start in Pontevedra, Spain
The team of Azerbaijan team that will go to the world championship has been determined
31 August 21:03
Wrestling

The team of Azerbaijan team that will go to the world championship has been determined

On September 2-8, the U-20 World Wrestling Championship will be held in Pontevedra, Spain
Rovshan Umudov: "There is very little flow to women's wrestling"
27 August 12:42
Wrestling

Rovshan Umudov: "There is very little flow to women's wrestling"

"We want to get maximum results with the athletes we have"
World Championship: On the last day, Azerbaijan team won 1 silver and 1 bronze
26 August 09:00
Wrestling

World Championship: On the last day, Azerbaijan team won 1 silver and 1 bronze

The U-17 World Championship in wrestling, which was held in Amman, the capital of Jordan, was concluded

Most read

Paris 2024: Abuzarli finished his speech - PHOTO
31 August 19:55
Paris-2024

Paris 2024: Abuzarli finished his speech - PHOTO

Paris 2024 Summer Paralympic Games continue.

Champions League CALENDAR
31 August 16:57
World football

Champions League CALENDAR

The full schedule of the League stage of the Champions League has been announced
Paris 2024: Azerbaijani swimmer won silver - PHOTO
31 August 20:07
Paris-2024

Paris 2024: Azerbaijani swimmer won silver - PHOTO

The Paris 2024 Summer Paralympic Games are underway

First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva congratulates Raman Salei on Paralympic silver - PHOTO
31 August 21:54
Paris-2024

First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva congratulates Raman Salei on Paralympic silver - PHOTO

"I congratulate our athlete and wish him strength, vitality, and new victories!”