World Championship: 3 more Greco-Roman wrestlers join the fight

The U20 World Wrestling Championship continues in Pontevedra, Spain.

Idman.biz reports that on the second day of the competition, Greco-Roman wrestlers will go to the mat in 3 more weights for medals.

Two Azerbaijani wrestlers will compete in the qualification, and one in the 1/8 finals.

U20 World Championship

Greco-Roman wrestling

72 kg

Qualifying round

Ruslan Nurullayev will challenge Moldavian Vasile Zabika in the first match.

97 kg

Qualifying round

Mikayil Ismayilov will face Mexican Dorian Emmanuel first.



82 kg

1/8 final

Ismayil Rzayev's first opponent will be the winner of Erlan Mars Uulu (Mongolia) – Mohammad Yadollah (Iran) pairing.



The Azerbaijan national team will be represented by 25 athletes at the World Cup. The World Championship will end on September 8.



