1 September 2024
EN

The team of Azerbaijan team that will go to the world championship has been determined

Wrestling
News
31 August 2024 21:03
31
The team of Azerbaijan team that will go to the world championship has been determined

On September 2-8, the U-20 World Wrestling Championship will be held in Pontevedra, Spain.

The team of the Azerbaijan national team that will participate in the World Cup has been announced, Idman.biz reports.

The first Greco-Roman wrestlers will join the competition in which about 700 athletes will compete. Under the leadership of senior coach Nurettin Rajabov, coaches Emin Ahmadov and Zohrab Abbasov, Rahim Hasanov (55 kg), Tural Ahmadov (60 kg), Muhammad Shukurzade (63 kg), Tavakgul Haziyev (67 kg), Ruslan Nurullayev (72 kg), Davud Mammadov ( 77 kg), Ismail Rzayev (82 kg), Jocu Samadov (87 kg), Mikayil Ismayilov (97 kg) and Mazaim Mardanov (130 kg) will represent Azerbaijan.

Later, under the leadership of senior coach Rovshan Umudov and coach Solmaz Adilova, Azerbaijani female wrestlers will take to the mat. The team included Aysel Mammadzade (50 kg), Asmar Jankurtaran (53 kg), Nargiz Samadova (55 kg), Ruzanna Mammadova (59 kg) and Gunay Gurbanova (62 kg).

Towards the end of the championship, the baton will pass to freestyle wrestlers. The tasks of senior coach Arif Abdullayev, coaches Rovshan Hajiyev and Nazim Alijanov were Bashir Verdiyev (57 kg), Jamal Abbasov (61 kg), Aykhan Abdullazade (65 kg), Omar Gulmammadov (70 kg), Aganazar Novruzov (74 kg), Emin Gojayev (79 kg), Sadiq Mustafazade (86 kg), Anar Jafarli (92 kg), Khetag Karsanov (97 kg) and Yusif Dursunov (125 kg) will try to perform successfully.

In the world championship, Azerbaijan category I referees Elman Ismayilov and Bashir Isazade will protect justice.

Idman.biz

Related news

Rovshan Umudov: "There is very little flow to women's wrestling"
27 August 12:42
Wrestling

Rovshan Umudov: "There is very little flow to women's wrestling"

"We want to get maximum results with the athletes we have"
World Championship: On the last day, Azerbaijan team won 1 silver and 1 bronze
26 August 09:00
Wrestling

World Championship: On the last day, Azerbaijan team won 1 silver and 1 bronze

The U-17 World Championship in wrestling, which was held in Amman, the capital of Jordan, was concluded
World championship: freestyle wrestlers were happy with 2 bronze medals
25 August 09:00
Wrestling

World championship: freestyle wrestlers were happy with 2 bronze medals

The U-17 World Wrestling Championship continues in Amman, the capital of Jordan
World Championship: One gold, one bronze chance
24 August 19:29
Wrestling

World Championship: One gold, one bronze chance

The U-17 World Wrestling Championship continues in Amman, the capital of Jordan
The best RESULT of Azerbaijan national team in the world championship in the last 9 years
24 August 11:31
Wrestling

The best RESULT of Azerbaijan national team in the world championship in the last 9 years

The women's wrestling competition at the U-17 World Championship held in Amman, the capital of Jordan, has been concluded
World Championship: Nazrin, Gunay and Zahra on the podium
24 August 09:00
Wrestling

World Championship: Nazrin, Gunay and Zahra on the podium

The U-17 World Wrestling Championship continues in Amman, the capital of Jordan

Most read

The Conference League draw has been made
30 August 17:47
World football

The Conference League draw has been made

The draw for the League stage of the Conference League was made today
Paris 2024: Jahan Musayev's opponent has been determined
29 August 17:57
Paris-2024

Paris 2024: Jahan Musayev's opponent has been determined

Paris 2024 Summer Paralympic Games continue
Paris 2024: Suleymanova was 5th in the group
29 August 12:30
Paris-2024

Paris 2024: Suleymanova was 5th in the group

Paris 2024 Summer Paralympic Games continue
22 matches in the Conference League: Trabzonspor home test
29 August 14:27
World football

22 matches in the Conference League: Trabzonspor home test

The return matches of the playoffs in the Conference League will be concluded today