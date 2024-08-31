The team of Azerbaijan team that will go to the world championship has been determined

On September 2-8, the U-20 World Wrestling Championship will be held in Pontevedra, Spain.

The team of the Azerbaijan national team that will participate in the World Cup has been announced, Idman.biz reports.

The first Greco-Roman wrestlers will join the competition in which about 700 athletes will compete. Under the leadership of senior coach Nurettin Rajabov, coaches Emin Ahmadov and Zohrab Abbasov, Rahim Hasanov (55 kg), Tural Ahmadov (60 kg), Muhammad Shukurzade (63 kg), Tavakgul Haziyev (67 kg), Ruslan Nurullayev (72 kg), Davud Mammadov ( 77 kg), Ismail Rzayev (82 kg), Jocu Samadov (87 kg), Mikayil Ismayilov (97 kg) and Mazaim Mardanov (130 kg) will represent Azerbaijan.

Later, under the leadership of senior coach Rovshan Umudov and coach Solmaz Adilova, Azerbaijani female wrestlers will take to the mat. The team included Aysel Mammadzade (50 kg), Asmar Jankurtaran (53 kg), Nargiz Samadova (55 kg), Ruzanna Mammadova (59 kg) and Gunay Gurbanova (62 kg).

Towards the end of the championship, the baton will pass to freestyle wrestlers. The tasks of senior coach Arif Abdullayev, coaches Rovshan Hajiyev and Nazim Alijanov were Bashir Verdiyev (57 kg), Jamal Abbasov (61 kg), Aykhan Abdullazade (65 kg), Omar Gulmammadov (70 kg), Aganazar Novruzov (74 kg), Emin Gojayev (79 kg), Sadiq Mustafazade (86 kg), Anar Jafarli (92 kg), Khetag Karsanov (97 kg) and Yusif Dursunov (125 kg) will try to perform successfully.

In the world championship, Azerbaijan category I referees Elman Ismayilov and Bashir Isazade will protect justice.

Idman.biz