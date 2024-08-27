27 August 2024
Rovshan Umudov: "There is very little flow to women's wrestling"

Wrestling
News
27 August 2024 12:42
"The World Championship was very interesting and intense."

Rovshan Umudov, the head coach of the U-17 national team of Azerbaijan in Greco-Roman wrestling, told Idman.biz.

He evaluated the performance of his team at the World Championship held in Amman, the capital of Jordan. According to the young expert, being 6th in the team score in the world championship, where we fight in 6 weights, is a good indicator: "But the flow to women's wrestling is very low. We want to get maximum results with the athletes we have. It just doesn't work all the time. Because there are no substitutes."

Azerbaijan national team, which won 3 bronze medals at the World Championship, achieved the best result in the last 9 years in terms of number of awards.

Banuchichek Huseynli

Idman.biz

