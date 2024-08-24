24 August 2024
World championship: 3 of Azerbaijani wrestlers are one step away from the medal

24 August 2024 15:50
World championship: 3 of Azerbaijani wrestlers are one step away from the medal

The U-17 World Wrestling Championship continues in Amman, the capital of Jordan.

The first prize winners in freestyle wrestling will be announced today, Idman.biz reports.

3 athletes of the Azerbaijan national team will compete for medals.

U-17 World Championship

Freestyle wrestling

55 kg
Huseyn Huseynov, who lost in the semi-finals, will go to the bronze medal match. He will face Gagik Khazaryan from Armenia.

80 kg
Mohammad Abbaszade first defeated Kyrgyzstan's Ganbat Tserenpuntsak and then India's Vevik Vevik in the consolation matches. Azerbaijani wrestler will face Artur Kostiuk (Ukraine) for the 3rd place.

110 kg
Mukhamad Gantemirov, who defeated Yaraslav Kokhan (AIN) in the consolation match, will compete for the bronze medal. His opponent will be Gigia Lukunidze from Georgia.

The winners of the other 5 weights of freestyle wrestling will be announced tomorrow.

Idman.biz

