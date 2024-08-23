Azerbaijani world champion: "It's hard to express my feelings when our national anthem is played"

23 August 2024
"I am proudly returning to my country as a world champion."

Greco-Roman wrestler Aykhan Javadov (60kg) told Idman.us it.

The athlete who won the gold medal at the U-17 World Championship held in Amman commented on his victory. He said that he believed that he would become a champion when he went to Jordan: "We have been working hard together with my coaches for months to get this title. Our suffering did not remain on the ground, we saw the fruit. All my meetings were exciting and challenging. Because my competitors also came to prepare for the world championship."

He said that the final match was more difficult, but he was happy because he got what he wanted: "I waved our flag at the highest point and sang our national anthem. It is difficult to express the feelings at that moment in words."

Greco-Roman national team of Azerbaijan was third in the team score at the World Championship.

Banuchichek Huseynli

Idman.biz

