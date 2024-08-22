22 August 2024
Taleh Israfilov evaluated the performance of our wrestlers at the World Championship

Wrestling
News
22 August 2024 15:48
13
"The World Championship went very well."

Taleh Israfilov, the head coach of Azerbaijan's U-17 national team in Greco-Roman wrestling, told Idman.biz.

He evaluated the performance of his team at the World Championship held in Amman, the capital of Jordan. According to an experienced expert, gold medalists Turan Dashdamirov (51 kg) and Aykhan Javadov (60 kg) showed their fitness: "There were very strong wrestlers in the competition. The meetings were very tense. The members of our team fought hard for medals. Bronze medalist Amrah Amrahov (48 kg) also made a convincing impression. He correctly completed the task we gave him and did not remain without a medal. Our other athlete Yusif Ahmadli (71 kg) could not reach the final due to the mistakes and illiteracy of the judges. Orkhan Hajiyev (80 kg) also lost in the semi-finals due to the injustice done by the referees knowingly or unknowingly."

Israfilov said that if one or two more wrestlers had reached the final, Azerbaijan national team could have become the world champion in the team score: "Emil Abdullayev (65 kg) was prevented by his injury. However, despite everything, he still fought well."

Azerbaijani national team took 3rd place in the world championship with 2 gold and 1 bronze medals.

Banuchichek Huseynli

Idman.biz

