World Championship: Esra Mammadli in the semifinals

The U-17 World Wrestling Championship continues in Amman, Jordan.

On the third day of the World Cup, female wrestlers joined the fight, Idman.biz reports.

One of the athletes of the Azerbaijan national team, who took to the carpet, advanced to the semi-finals.

U-17 World Championship

Women's wrestling

49 kg

Esra Mammadli advanced to the semi-finals by defeating Kyrgyz Feruza Akmatbekova (8:1) and Hungarian Sonya Nemet (4:0). She will face Japan's Utaha Yui on her way to the finals.

57 kg

Fidan Babayeva lost to Palina Brahinets (AIN) from Belarus in the 1/8 finals with a score of 0:2.

Azerbaijan national team went to the World Cup with 6 female wrestlers.

