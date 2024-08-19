20 August 2024
EN

World championship: 2 of Azerbaijani wrestlers in the semi-finals

Wrestling
News
19 August 2024 17:12
35
The U-17 World Wrestling Championship has started in Amman, Jordan.

On the first day of the World Cup, Greco-Roman wrestlers started fighting.

2 of Azerbaijani 5 athletes who took to the mat qualified for the semi-finals.

U-17 World Championship
Greco-Roman wrestling
4️8️ kg
Although Amrah Amrahov won against Bogdan Makarovets of Ukraine with a score of 3:1, he lost to Armin Shamsipourhajiya of Iran with a score of 0:8 in the 1/4 finals.

55 kg
Ali Nazarov defeated David Gabedava from Georgia at the start with a score of 5:3. He lost to American Jayden Raney in the 1/4 finals with a score of 3:4.

65 kg
Emil Abdullayev defeated Serbian Balaz Ujhelji (4:1) and Egyptian Mohamad Ibrahim (4:1) and advanced to the semi-finals. Azerbaijani wrestler will face Ukrainian Vladislav Pokotilo in the semi-finals.

80 kg
Orkhan Hajiyev defeated China's Jeying Song (10:1), followed by Kyrgyzstan's Joomart Ashimov (tush) and Armenia's Arame Arakelyan (7:1). The national member will face Kazakhstan's Yerkebulan Anapiya in the semi-finals.

110 kg
Abdullah Hasanov lost to Armenian Seyran Kirakosyan in the 1/8 finals - 0:4.

The mundal will continue until August 25.

