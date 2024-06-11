Garib Aliyev: "This will have a positive effect on the development of Azerbaijan wrestling"

"It was a commendable race."

Garib Aliyev, Chairman of the AGF's Board of Judges told Idman.biz.

He commented on the republican championship of schoolchildren in freestyle and Greco-Roman wrestling held for the first time under the joint organization of AGF and the Ministry of Science and Education. According to Aliyev, such competitions are important in terms of increasing the interest of the young generation in wrestling: "I believe that as a result of this championship, a large number of teenagers will start wrestling and will have a positive impact on the development of Azerbaijani wrestling. The participating schools were also interested in the participation of their students. Even such educational institutions sent their sports teacher to the first place. This increases the competition in wrestling."

The chairman said that because the competition was held for the first time, few students from some regions came: "But the numbers were adjusted in the final. Eastern Zangazur region performed very well in particular. The head of the region directly supported the team. I would recommend everyone to follow this step. Because the better the support and organization, the more this race will develop."

According to him, according to the results of the zone competitions covering 14 regions in late April - early May, the strongest tested their strength in the championship: "A total of 1,501 (835 freestyle, 666 Greco-Roman) athletes took part in the zone competitions, which have the character of selection for the final stage of wrestlers under 15 years of age. On June 4-7, the decisive stage of the championship was held at the Sports and Health Club of the MES. 459 (239 freestyle, 220 Greco-Roman) wrestlers competed in the final stage, and the strongest among them were determined."

Banuchichek Huseynli

Idman.biz