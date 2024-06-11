Hasrat Jafarov: "It was not easy to defeat him"

"I wrestled at a different weight in this competition."

Hasrat Jafarov, Greco-Roman wrestler of the Azerbaijan national team, gave statement to Idman.biz.

He commented on his title in the ranking tournament held in Budapest, the capital of Hungary. According to Jafarov, who came to the mat at 72 kg instead of 67 kg, the competition was difficult for him: "This was because my opponents weighed more than me. Especially the Georgian athlete was strong enough. It was not easy to defeat him. But thankfully, I won the gold medal by defeating him and then the Egyptian wrestler. I have never entered a race self-conceitedly. I believed that I would win."

He said that his main goal from now on is to win a gold medal at the Paris-2024 Summer Olympic Games, which he will participate in: "We will be in Goygol for a 14-day training camp. Here we will prepare both physically and tactically. I will do my best to return from the main competition of the year as a champion."

It should be noted that the two-time European champion won the Iranian Seyed Sohrabi 12:6 in the first round of the competition, and the Hungarian Krisztofer Klanyi 7:0 in the second match. In the semi-finals, he eliminated Georgian Olympic medalist and European champion Shmagi Bolkvadze (7:1). In the final, Hasrat won the first place by defeating Egyptian Moustafa Alameldin.

Banuchichek Huseynli

Idman.biz