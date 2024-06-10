10 June 2024
10 June 2024 15:32
Eldeniz Azizli: "I consider the silver and bronze medals a failure"

"I had two main rivals in this competition."

Eldeniz Azizli (55 kg), Greco-Roman wrestler of the Azerbaijan national team, told Idman.biz.

He commented on his championship in the ranking tournament held in Budapest, the capital of Hungary. Azizli said that he met with Georgian and Iranian wrestlers many times: "Most of the time, my meeting with both of them was difficult. That's why wrestling with them after a long break was like a test for me. Because it was an indicator of what kind of form I will be in the world championship. The happy thing is that after some time I won the competition I participated in. My first meeting was difficult. I haven't participated in competitions for several months, of course, it had its effect when I wrestled."

The 3-time world champion also said that he always goes to competitions only for the championship: "I consider silver and bronze medals a failure. That's why I want to win gold in the tournaments I participate in. The world championship will be held in October. My main goal here is to win. The success achieved in such competitions gives additional motivation to every athlete."

It should be noted that Azizli defeated the Iranian Puya Dad Marza 6:1 in the first round in Budapest, and the Georgian Nugzari Tsurtsumia in the second match with a complete advantage (8:0). He won the decisive match against Marat Garipov (Brazil) with a score of 9:0.

Banuchichek Huseynli
Idman.biz

