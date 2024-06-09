9 June 2024
EN

Rating tournament: Hasrat Jafarov in the final

Wrestling
News
9 June 2024 16:25
11
The wrestling ranking tournament held in Budapest, the capital of Hungary, continues.

Idman.biz reports that today 4 more Greco-Roman wrestlers of Azerbaijan joined the fight.

Eldeniz Azizli (55 kg), Hasrat Jafarov, Ulvi Ganizade (both 72 kg) and Sanan Suleymanov (77 kg) are competing for victory in the national team. Azerbaijani athletes won the qualification stage.

Hasrat Jafarov (72 kg) won the Iranian Seyed Sohrabi 12:6 in the first round, and won the Hungarian Krisztofer Klanyi 7:0 in the second round. In the semi-finals, he eliminated Georgian Olympic medalist and European champion Shmagi Bolkvadze (7:1). Hasrat will face Egyptian Moustafa Alameldin in the final.

It should be noted that Murad Mammadov (63 kg), a member of the Greco-Roman wrestling team, won the gold medal yesterday. Among freestyle wrestlers, Magomedkhan Magomedov (97 kg) won a silver medal, and Haji Aliyev (65 kg) won a bronze medal.

