28 May 2024
The European championship full of records

28 May 2024 15:50
Azerbaijan has hosted prestigious wrestling competitions many times.

Idman.biz reports that the European Championship (2002, 2010), World Championship (2007), World Cup (2004, 2012, 2022), U-17 World Championship (2012) and other international wrestling tournaments were successfully organized in our capital.

In the last 2 months, the strongest wrestlers of the continent came to Baku twice. On April 5-7, the European Olympic Qualification tournament was held at the National Gymnastics Arena, and on May 20-26, the U-23 European Championship was held at the Baku Sports Palace.

The last competition was the 3rd continental championship in the current year. In February, the European Championship among adults was held. In May, similar competitions were held consecutively in the U-15 and U-23 age groups. It's a good thing that we won 4 championships in the team account in the last 2 competitions. At the U-15 European Championship in Loutraki, Greece, Azerbaijan national team won the 1st place in the team score in freestyle and Greco-Roman wrestling. Two teams becoming European champions at the same time was the first in Azerbaijani wrestling in this age group.

The next firsts were witnessed by "native walls". As in Lutraki, we won the team championship in both categories in Baku. For the first time in the U-23 European championships, we won 2 team championships in one competition. Here, we must celebrate the historical success of Azerbaijani women's national team, which for the first time reached the "3rd level" in this age group with a team of only 6 people. It is also a noticeable fact that Azerbaijan team in Greco-Roman wrestling suddenly renewed its 4 records, including the place it occupied, the points it collected, the number of medals and the standard.

Thus, Azerbaijani wrestlers won 5 gold, 4 silver and 7 bronze medals in front of the local audience. With 16 medals won, the record of two years ago was repeated. For comparison, let's note that Russian and Belarusian wrestlers did not participate in the similar competition held in Plovdiv, Bulgaria in 2022.

As the team results of neutral athletes were not taken into account, Azerbaijan took the first place in terms of medals won in 3 types of wrestling. Ukraine (4 gold, 4 silver, 3 bronze) was the second, and Georgia (2 gold, 2 silver, 6 bronze) was the third. According to the number of medals, Azerbaijan shared the top with Turkey.

It should be noted that in the U-23 European Championship, Ziya Babashov (63 kg), Khasay Hasanli (77 kg), Gurban Gurbanov (82 kg), Jala Aliyeva (57 kg) and Jabrayil Gadjiyev (74 kg) won gold, Nihad Guluzade (60 kg) ), Elnura Mammadova (53 kg), Kanan Heybatov (70 kg) and Ali Tsokayev (79 kg) silver, Rashad Mammadov (55 kg), Ruslan Nurullayev (72 kg), Lachin Valiyev (87 kg), Murad Ahmadiyev (97 kg) ), Ruzanna Mammadova (59 kg), Nureddin Novruzov (61 kg) and Arseniy Djioyev (86 kg) won bronze medals (AGF).

