25 May 2024
EN

30th title from Azerbaijan national team

Wrestling
News
25 May 2024 15:32
52
30th title from Azerbaijan national team

The Azerbaijan national team won the anniversary championship at the U-23 European wrestling championships.

Idman.biz reports that the gold medal won by Jale Aliyeva was the 30th in the history of Azerbaijan nation team.

She distinguished herself in the continental championship held in Baku. Jale defeated all her opponents in the 57 kg category.

Azerbaijan national team won 4 of these championships at the competition in Baku. Azerbaijan wrestling team has won 26 championships in the competition organized since 2015.

It should be noted that Azerbaijan is 2nd in the number of gold medals in the U-23 European championships. Only Russia has more - 53 successes.

Vugar Kheyrullayev
Idman.biz

Related news

European Championship: Kanan Heybatov and Ali Tchokayev in the final – PHOTO
24 May 17:59
Wrestling

European Championship: Kanan Heybatov and Ali Tchokayev in the final – PHOTO

The European U-23 Wrestling Championship in Baku continues
Azerbaijan team participate in the Skhireli Cup
24 May 15:28
Wrestling

Azerbaijan team participate in the Skhireli Cup

The Skhireli Cup in freestyle wrestling will start tomorrow in Gori, Georgia
A press conference was held with the participation of women's wrestling experts in Azerbaijan - PHOTO
23 May 17:01
Wrestling

A press conference was held with the participation of women's wrestling experts in Azerbaijan - PHOTO

Musayev reminded that Azerbaijan’s 8-member team participated in the internship program in America
Khasay Hasanli: "We agreed that the winner will raise the hand of the loser in the final" - PHOTO - VIDEO
23 May 13:56
Wrestling

Khasay Hasanli: "We agreed that the winner will raise the hand of the loser in the final" - PHOTO - VIDEO

This time the guest of the program was Khasay Hasanli, the winner of the U-23 European Championship held in Baku
The opening ceremony of the European Championship held in Baku - PHOTO
20 May 17:59
Wrestling

The opening ceremony of the European Championship held in Baku - PHOTO

The U-23 European Championship, which started today, will end on May 26
DREAM of Azerbaijan's European Champion
19 May 10:57
Wrestling

DREAM of Azerbaijan's European Champion

"We are in the final stage of preparation"

Most read

Venues of the European Cup final games - Budapest and Istanbul
22 May 17:13
Football

Venues of the European Cup final games - Budapest and Istanbul

The decision was made by the UEFA Executive Committee
Gasperini after Atalanta’s first Europa League win
23 May 09:43
Football

Gasperini after Atalanta’s first Europa League win

“I don't understand the thing about being judged by trophies”
Forbes announces “The World’s Most Valuable Soccer Teams 2024”
23 May 16:10
Football

Forbes announces “The World’s Most Valuable Soccer Teams 2024”

Carlo Ancelotti’s team leads the table
Rooney started negotiations with the Championship club
24 May 09:22
Football

Rooney started negotiations with the Championship club

The specialist can be appointed as the head coach of Plymouth