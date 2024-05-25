30th title from Azerbaijan national team

The Azerbaijan national team won the anniversary championship at the U-23 European wrestling championships.

Idman.biz reports that the gold medal won by Jale Aliyeva was the 30th in the history of Azerbaijan nation team.

She distinguished herself in the continental championship held in Baku. Jale defeated all her opponents in the 57 kg category.

Azerbaijan national team won 4 of these championships at the competition in Baku. Azerbaijan wrestling team has won 26 championships in the competition organized since 2015.

It should be noted that Azerbaijan is 2nd in the number of gold medals in the U-23 European championships. Only Russia has more - 53 successes.

Vugar Kheyrullayev

Idman.biz