A press conference was held with the participation of women's wrestling experts in Azerbaijan - PHOTO

A press conference was held with the participation of official representatives of the US embassy in Azerbaijan and experts on women's wrestling visiting Azerbaijan at the initiative of the embassy.

According to Idman.biz, at the event held in the administrative building of the National Olympic Committee (NOC) Nasimi Musayev, Secretary General of the Azerbaijan Wrestling Federation, Hasanagha Rzayev, Head of the Sports Department of the NOC, Vanessa Zenci, Adviser on Press Affairs of the US Embassy, “Wrestle Like a Girl” organization representative Tela Bacher, the Arkansas state chair of USA Wrestling Kristi Herndon Mann were present.

The NOC official said that a wonderful project is being implemented by the US State Department and establishing relations between the two countries through sports is a very good step.

Musayev reminded that Azerbaijan’s 8-member team participated in the internship program in America. He also said that the guests are in different regions of our country.

Zenci, Bacher and Mann talked about the importance of the trip and the importance of the sports exchange program. They said that mutual cooperation will be useful.

Banuchichek Huseynli

Idman.biz