23 May 2024
EN

A press conference was held with the participation of women's wrestling experts in Azerbaijan - PHOTO

Wrestling
News
23 May 2024 17:01
11
A press conference was held with the participation of women's wrestling experts in Azerbaijan - PHOTO

A press conference was held with the participation of official representatives of the US embassy in Azerbaijan and experts on women's wrestling visiting Azerbaijan at the initiative of the embassy.

According to Idman.biz, at the event held in the administrative building of the National Olympic Committee (NOC) Nasimi Musayev, Secretary General of the Azerbaijan Wrestling Federation, Hasanagha Rzayev, Head of the Sports Department of the NOC, Vanessa Zenci, Adviser on Press Affairs of the US Embassy, “Wrestle Like a Girl” organization representative Tela Bacher, the Arkansas state chair of USA Wrestling Kristi Herndon Mann were present.

The NOC official said that a wonderful project is being implemented by the US State Department and establishing relations between the two countries through sports is a very good step.

Musayev reminded that Azerbaijan’s 8-member team participated in the internship program in America. He also said that the guests are in different regions of our country.

Zenci, Bacher and Mann talked about the importance of the trip and the importance of the sports exchange program. They said that mutual cooperation will be useful.

Banuchichek Huseynli
Idman.biz

Tags:

Related news

Khasay Hasanli: "We agreed that the winner will raise the hand of the loser in the final" - PHOTO - VIDEO
13:56
Wrestling

Khasay Hasanli: "We agreed that the winner will raise the hand of the loser in the final" - PHOTO - VIDEO

This time the guest of the program was Khasay Hasanli, the winner of the U-23 European Championship held in Baku
The opening ceremony of the European Championship held in Baku - PHOTO
20 May 17:59
Wrestling

The opening ceremony of the European Championship held in Baku - PHOTO

The U-23 European Championship, which started today, will end on May 26
DREAM of Azerbaijan's European Champion
19 May 10:57
Wrestling

DREAM of Azerbaijan's European Champion

"We are in the final stage of preparation"
Azerbaijan national team became the European champion in Greco-Roman wrestling - with 10 medals
18 May 17:41
Wrestling

Azerbaijan national team became the European champion in Greco-Roman wrestling - with 10 medals

The U-15 European Championship, held in Loutraki, Greece, has come to an end

Azerbaijan will participate in the European Championship with 28 wrestlers - STAFF
18 May 14:10
Wrestling

Azerbaijan will participate in the European Championship with 28 wrestlers - STAFF

The European Championship will end on May 26
Azerbaijani European champion: "I achieved my goal"
18 May 09:47
Wrestling

Azerbaijani European champion: "I achieved my goal"

"I am happy to be the European champion"

Most read

Qarabag goalkeeper in EURO-2024
22 May 15:21
Football

Qarabag goalkeeper in EURO-2024

The 25-year-old player is one of three goalkeepers in the running for a transfer to Germany
New world record: 56 penalties - VIDEO
21 May 14:03
Football

New world record: 56 penalties - VIDEO

This happened in the third league of the Israeli championship
Slovenia squad for EURO-2024
21 May 15:37
Euro 2024

Slovenia squad for EURO-2024

There are 30 players in the team
Europe After 24 years– PRESENTATION
22 May 17:02
Euro 2024

Europe After 24 years– PRESENTATION

Idman.biz continues the presentation of the participants of EURO-2024