21 May 2024
EN

The opening ceremony of the European Championship held in Baku - PHOTO

Wrestling
News
20 May 2024 17:59
17
The opening ceremony of the European Championship held in Baku - PHOTO

The opening ceremony of the U-23 European wrestling championship was held in Baku.

Idman.biz reports that the ceremony was attended by the vice-president of the Azerbaijan Wrestling Federation, a member of the World Wrestling Union (UWW) bureau, and Karl-Martin Dittmann, a member of the UWW.

The National Anthem was played before the ceremony.

Aliyev then said that this is the second prestigious competition held in Baku in the last 2 months: "Our wrestlers obtained 5 licenses at the European Olympic Qualification Tournament and 4 at the World Olympic Qualification Tournament held in Istanbul. Today's U-23 European Championship is also very important for the development of wrestling. I believe that we will witness interesting encounters in these few days".

Dittmann expressed his satisfaction for participating in the competition held in Baku: "I wish success to all the athletes. May the best win."

Later, Carl Martin Dittmann, a member of the World Wrestling Federation, presented a plaque to the vice-president of the Azerbaijan Wrestling Federation, Namig Aliyev.
After the official speeches, the event continued with the artistic part. Our national dances were performed with the participation of the ensemble, and the flags of the participating countries were presented to the public.

It should be noted that the U-23 European Championship, which started today, will end on May 26.

Banuchichek Huseynli
Idman.biz

