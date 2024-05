Azerbaijani wrestler Maria Stadnik suffered a heavy loss.

Idman.biz reports that the father of the four-time Olympic medalist has died.

Therefore, Maria went directly to Ukraine from the World Olympic Qualifying Tournament held in Istanbul, Turkiye. Soon after he returned home, his father died.

It should be noted that Stadnik won the license for Paris-2024 in Istanbul.

Rest in peace.

Idman.biz