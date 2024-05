The next edition of Idman Bizde was broadcast. This time the guest of the program was a well-known athlete, two-time world, three-time European champion and Olympic medalist in Greco-Roman wrestling Rafig Huseynov.

Huseynov spoke about the World Olympic Qualifying Tournament for which he won a license for Paris-2024. He also talked about the most interesting moments he experienced on this road and his future plans.

We present the video version of the interview:

Idman.biz