Penta-trick; a new record in Azerbaijan - ANALYSIS

12 May 2024
EN

Wrestling
News
12 May 2024 09:30
A new record was registered in the history of Azerbaijani sports.

Idman.biz reports that this achievement was signed by Maria Stadnik.

The leader of the Azerbaijan national team in women's wrestling entered the history of our country as the first athlete to win a license to the Olympics for the 5th time. She achieved this at the World Olympic Qualifying Tournament held in Istanbul.

Stadnik has acquired the right to participate in the Paris-2024 Summer Olympic Games in brother Türkiye. The competition in the French capital will be the 5th consecutive Olympics in her career.

Maria participated in 4 such competitions until Paris. She has medaled in all his previous chances.

Our wrestler won bronze medals in Beijing-2008 and Tokyo-2020. Our athlete lost only in the finals in London-2012 and Rio-2016 and settled for silver.

The Azerbaijani athlete who won the most medals in the Olympics is already the absolute record holder in the number of participations. She left behind Irada Ashumova, who participated in the Games 4 times. She participated in Atlanta-1996, Athens-2004, Beijing-2008 and London-2012. Our sniper won a bronze medal in these competitions.

It should be noted that Maria won a 50 kg license for Paris-2024, where she also performed in Tokyo-2020. Stadnik competed at 48 kg in her first three Olympics.

Vugar Kheyrullayev
Idman.biz

