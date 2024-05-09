10 May 2024
EN

Rafig Huseynov on his way to Paris-2024

Wrestling
News
9 May 2024 20:48
Rafig Huseynov on his way to Paris-2024

Rafig Huseynov qualified for Paris-2024.

As Idman.biz reports, the two-time World Champion achieved this feat at the World Olympic Qualifying Tournament held in Istanbul.

Huseynov, who defeated Ilias Pagkalidis (Greece) 3:1, Kumar Sunil (India) 4:3 and Alex Kessidis (Sweden) 2:1 in Turkiye, met with Lasha Gobadze (Georgia) in the semi-finals. Huseynov, who performed at 87 kg weight, also recorded the decisive match on his account. He defeated his opponent with a score of 4:1. This victory caused Rafig to get the Olympic license.

Murad Mammadov (60 kg) achieved the same success before Huseynov in Istanbul.

It should be noted that today 1 more Azerbaijani wrestler will fight for the license.

Idman.biz

Related news

3rd qualified athlete of Azerbaijan in Istanbul
9 May 21:24
Wrestling

3rd qualified athlete of Azerbaijan in Istanbul

Sabah Shariati will participate in the Paris-2024 Summer Olympic Games
Murad Mammadov qualified for Paris-2024
9 May 19:29
Wrestling

Murad Mammadov qualified for Paris-2024

Azerbaijani wrestler Murad Mammadov advanced for the Paris-2024 Summer Olympic Games
Road to Paris: Mammadov and Huseynov in the semi-final
9 May 17:44
Wrestling

Road to Paris: Mammadov and Huseynov in the semi-final

The World Olympic Qualifying Tournament for wrestling has started today
Eldeniz Azizli: "I expect from them in Istanbul" – INTERVIEW
8 May 15:42
Wrestling

Eldeniz Azizli: "I expect from them in Istanbul" – INTERVIEW

"I hope that they will return from Istanbul with a good result"
Murad Ahmadiyev: "It will not be easy to qualify"
7 May 18:00
Wrestling

Murad Ahmadiyev: "It will not be easy to qualify"

"We are fully ready for the license tournament"
Sabah Shariati: "We have no other option"
7 May 15:51
Wrestling

Sabah Shariati: "We have no other option"

"As a team, each of us wants to win the license"

Most read

Man Utd trying to find a buyer for Casemiro
7 May 12:10
Football

Man Utd trying to find a buyer for Casemiro

Manchester United are trying to offload Casemiro this summer
Player insults head coach: "Bald egg head"
7 May 15:12
Football

Player insults head coach: "Bald egg head"

Antony, a football player of the English club, insulted head coach Eric Ten Hag
RECORDS from Man Utd
7 May 11:08
Football

RECORDS from Man Utd

The absolute record of the team occurred in the 1989/90 season - 16 defeats
Carlo Ancelotti's Champions League record - beat everyone else
9 May 10:58
Football

Carlo Ancelotti's Champions League record - beat everyone else

He has set a new record in the Champions League