Rafig Huseynov on his way to Paris-2024

Rafig Huseynov qualified for Paris-2024.

As Idman.biz reports, the two-time World Champion achieved this feat at the World Olympic Qualifying Tournament held in Istanbul.

Huseynov, who defeated Ilias Pagkalidis (Greece) 3:1, Kumar Sunil (India) 4:3 and Alex Kessidis (Sweden) 2:1 in Turkiye, met with Lasha Gobadze (Georgia) in the semi-finals. Huseynov, who performed at 87 kg weight, also recorded the decisive match on his account. He defeated his opponent with a score of 4:1. This victory caused Rafig to get the Olympic license.

Murad Mammadov (60 kg) achieved the same success before Huseynov in Istanbul.

It should be noted that today 1 more Azerbaijani wrestler will fight for the license.

Idman.biz