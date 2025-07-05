PSG vs. Bayern and Real Madrid vs. Dortmund to decide FIFA Club World Cup semifinalists

The next semifinalists of the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup will be determined today.

PSG and Bayern Munich will face off in the quarterfinal stage, Idman.biz reports.

The match will take place at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta and will kick off at 20:00 Baku time.

In their last encounter during the main stage of the 2024 UEFA Champions League in November, Bayern secured a 1-0 victory. Overall, the Munich side has beaten PSG in their last four meetings.

The final semifinal spot will be decided in the clash between Real Madrid and Borussia Dortmund. The quarterfinal match will be held at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford and will kick off at 00:00 Baku time on the night of July 6.

Real Madrid has won the last four encounters between the two sides, including the 2024 UEFA Champions League final (2-0) and the group stage of the following season (5-2).

Fluminense and Chelsea have already reached the semifinals and will meet on July 8 at 23:00 Baku time to determine the first finalist.

Idman.biz