5 July 2025
EN

PSG vs. Bayern and Real Madrid vs. Dortmund to decide FIFA Club World Cup semifinalists

Football
News
5 July 2025 13:34
24
PSG vs. Bayern and Real Madrid vs. Dortmund to decide FIFA Club World Cup semifinalists

The next semifinalists of the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup will be determined today.

PSG and Bayern Munich will face off in the quarterfinal stage, Idman.biz reports.

The match will take place at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta and will kick off at 20:00 Baku time.

In their last encounter during the main stage of the 2024 UEFA Champions League in November, Bayern secured a 1-0 victory. Overall, the Munich side has beaten PSG in their last four meetings.

The final semifinal spot will be decided in the clash between Real Madrid and Borussia Dortmund. The quarterfinal match will be held at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford and will kick off at 00:00 Baku time on the night of July 6.

Real Madrid has won the last four encounters between the two sides, including the 2024 UEFA Champions League final (2-0) and the group stage of the following season (5-2).

Fluminense and Chelsea have already reached the semifinals and will meet on July 8 at 23:00 Baku time to determine the first finalist.

Idman.biz

Tags:

Related news

Mingachevir parts ways with head coach Fuzuli Mammadov
16:30
Football

Mingachevir parts ways with head coach Fuzuli Mammadov

A First League club has parted ways with its head coach
Zira heads to Turkiye for pre-season camp - PHOTO
15:55
Football

Zira heads to Turkiye for pre-season camp - PHOTO

The team will remain in Turkiye until July 17
Samir Aliyev: "I don’t see any players who could follow Mahir Emreli’s path" - INTERVIEW
15:20
Football

Samir Aliyev: "I don’t see any players who could follow Mahir Emreli’s path" - INTERVIEW

The interview with Samir Aliyev, former head coach of Azerbaijan’s U-21 national team
Streets named after Luis Suárez and Edinson Cavani
15:02
Football

Streets named after Luis Suárez and Edinson Cavani

Both famous footballers were born in this city
Yassine Benzia eyes move to China’s Changchun Yatai
14:44
Football

Yassine Benzia eyes move to China’s Changchun Yatai

Yassine Benzia, who left Qarabag, may continue his career in Asia
Andrey Santos sets sights on Europa League group stage
14:27
Football

Andrey Santos sets sights on Europa League group stage

Sabah's foreign player Andrey Santos gave an interview to Brazil's Lance portal

Most read

Initial details of car accident that killed Diogo Jota – PHOTO/VIDEO
3 July 14:09
Football

Initial details of car accident that killed Diogo Jota – PHOTO/VIDEO

The initial details surrounding the tragic car accident that claimed the lives of Diogo Jota and André Silva
Diogo Jota’s statistics at Liverpool, contract duration, and market value
3 July 13:32
Football

Diogo Jota’s statistics at Liverpool, contract duration, and market value

Liverpool and Portugal national team forward Diogo Jota has died in a car accident
Diogo Jota’s physiotherapist reveals details of final hours before tragic accident
4 July 12:11
Football

Diogo Jota’s physiotherapist reveals details of final hours before tragic accident

Miguel Gonçalves spoke about the final hours before the tragic car accident
Diogo Jota scored a goal in the match against the Azerbaijan national team
3 July 14:47
Football

Diogo Jota scored a goal in the match against the Azerbaijan national team

Diogo Jota scored 14 goals in 49 appearances for the Portugal national team since 2019