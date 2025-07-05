Mbappé leads IFFHS top scorers list with 31 Goals

The IFFHS (International Federation of Football History & Statistics) has released the list of the top goal scorers for the first half of 2025.

Kylian Mbappé further extended his lead by scoring two goals for the French national team in the UEFA Nations League, Idman.biz reports.

The Real Madrid forward has scored a total of 31 goals — 21 in La Liga, 3 in the domestic cup, 5 in international club competitions, and 2 with the national team — making him the leader.

After scoring in eight consecutive matches, Mbappé missed the group stage of the Club World Cup due to illness, but he may increase his tally in Real Madrid’s remaining match or matches in the tournament.

Victor Osimhen, who played last season for Galatasaray and represents the Nigerian national team, ranks second with 28 goals, while Sporting’s Swedish forward Viktor Gyökeres is third with 27 goals.

Idman.biz