Yassine Benzia, who left Qarabag, may continue his career in Asia.

Idman.biz, citing Africafoot, reports that Chinese club Changchun Yatai is interested in the Algerian midfielder’s services.

The free agent has also been offered a high salary. He has not yet made a final decision.

Benzia represented Qarabag from January 2023 until June of this year.

