5 July 2025
EN

Andrey Santos sets sights on Europa League group stage

Football
News
5 July 2025 14:27
13
Andrey Santos sets sights on Europa League group stage

"Our goal is to reach the main stage of the Europa League."

This is what Sabah's foreign player Andrey Santos told Brazil's Lance portal, Idman.biz reports.

The Brazilian defender emphasized that he constantly works on improving himself: "Since the day I arrived here, I’ve been working hard. Slowly, I’m earning my place in the club. But I will continue to work with full dedication and humility."

He also spoke about his goals at Sabah: "We have a quality team. We performed very well in our preseason friendlies. Our aim is to reach the main stage of the Europa League."

The 20-year-old player, who played for the club’s reserves last season, has now been promoted to the first team. Santos also took part in the club's training camp in Austria.

Idman.biz

Tags:

Related news

Mingachevir parts ways with head coach Fuzuli Mammadov
16:30
Football

Mingachevir parts ways with head coach Fuzuli Mammadov

A First League club has parted ways with its head coach
Zira heads to Turkiye for pre-season camp - PHOTO
15:55
Football

Zira heads to Turkiye for pre-season camp - PHOTO

The team will remain in Turkiye until July 17
Samir Aliyev: "I don’t see any players who could follow Mahir Emreli’s path" - INTERVIEW
15:20
Football

Samir Aliyev: "I don’t see any players who could follow Mahir Emreli’s path" - INTERVIEW

The interview with Samir Aliyev, former head coach of Azerbaijan’s U-21 national team
Streets named after Luis Suárez and Edinson Cavani
15:02
Football

Streets named after Luis Suárez and Edinson Cavani

Both famous footballers were born in this city
Yassine Benzia eyes move to China’s Changchun Yatai
14:44
Football

Yassine Benzia eyes move to China’s Changchun Yatai

Yassine Benzia, who left Qarabag, may continue his career in Asia
Mbappé leads IFFHS top scorers list with 31 Goals
14:09
Football

Mbappé leads IFFHS top scorers list with 31 Goals

International Federation of Football History & Statistics has released the list of the top goal scorers for the first half of 2025

Most read

Initial details of car accident that killed Diogo Jota – PHOTO/VIDEO
3 July 14:09
Football

Initial details of car accident that killed Diogo Jota – PHOTO/VIDEO

The initial details surrounding the tragic car accident that claimed the lives of Diogo Jota and André Silva
Diogo Jota’s statistics at Liverpool, contract duration, and market value
3 July 13:32
Football

Diogo Jota’s statistics at Liverpool, contract duration, and market value

Liverpool and Portugal national team forward Diogo Jota has died in a car accident
Diogo Jota’s physiotherapist reveals details of final hours before tragic accident
4 July 12:11
Football

Diogo Jota’s physiotherapist reveals details of final hours before tragic accident

Miguel Gonçalves spoke about the final hours before the tragic car accident
Diogo Jota scored a goal in the match against the Azerbaijan national team
3 July 14:47
Football

Diogo Jota scored a goal in the match against the Azerbaijan national team

Diogo Jota scored 14 goals in 49 appearances for the Portugal national team since 2019