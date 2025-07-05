Andrey Santos sets sights on Europa League group stage

"Our goal is to reach the main stage of the Europa League."

This is what Sabah's foreign player Andrey Santos told Brazil's Lance portal, Idman.biz reports.

The Brazilian defender emphasized that he constantly works on improving himself: "Since the day I arrived here, I’ve been working hard. Slowly, I’m earning my place in the club. But I will continue to work with full dedication and humility."

He also spoke about his goals at Sabah: "We have a quality team. We performed very well in our preseason friendlies. Our aim is to reach the main stage of the Europa League."

The 20-year-old player, who played for the club’s reserves last season, has now been promoted to the first team. Santos also took part in the club's training camp in Austria.

Idman.biz