Murad Mammadov qualified for Paris-2024

Azerbaijani wrestler Murad Mammadov advanced for the Paris-2024 Summer Olympic Games.

The Greco-Roman wrestler achieved this success at the World Olympic Qualifying Tournament held in Istanbul, Idman.biz reports.

Azerbaijan's 60 kg athlete met Razvan Arnaut (Romania) in the semi-finals. Mammadov won with a score of 8:2 and won the right to participate in the French capital.

Mammadov, who defeated Christoph Kramer (Germany) 10:1 and Michal Tracz (Turkiye) 5:1 in the previous stages with Aleksandrs Jurkjans (Latvia), became the owner of the first license of the Azerbaijan national team in the competition in Istanbul.

It should be noted that today 2 more wrestlers of the Azerbaijan national team will compete for a license to Paris-2024.

Idman.biz