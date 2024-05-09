10 May 2024
EN

Murad Mammadov qualified for Paris-2024

Wrestling
News
9 May 2024 19:29
Murad Mammadov qualified for Paris-2024

Azerbaijani wrestler Murad Mammadov advanced for the Paris-2024 Summer Olympic Games.

The Greco-Roman wrestler achieved this success at the World Olympic Qualifying Tournament held in Istanbul, Idman.biz reports.

Azerbaijan's 60 kg athlete met Razvan Arnaut (Romania) in the semi-finals. Mammadov won with a score of 8:2 and won the right to participate in the French capital.

Mammadov, who defeated Christoph Kramer (Germany) 10:1 and Michal Tracz (Turkiye) 5:1 in the previous stages with Aleksandrs Jurkjans (Latvia), became the owner of the first license of the Azerbaijan national team in the competition in Istanbul.

It should be noted that today 2 more wrestlers of the Azerbaijan national team will compete for a license to Paris-2024.

Idman.biz

Related news

3rd qualified athlete of Azerbaijan in Istanbul
9 May 21:24
Wrestling

3rd qualified athlete of Azerbaijan in Istanbul

Sabah Shariati will participate in the Paris-2024 Summer Olympic Games
Rafig Huseynov on his way to Paris-2024
9 May 20:48
Wrestling

Rafig Huseynov on his way to Paris-2024

The two-time World Champion achieved this feat at the World Olympic Qualifying Tournament held in Istanbul
Road to Paris: Mammadov and Huseynov in the semi-final
9 May 17:44
Wrestling

Road to Paris: Mammadov and Huseynov in the semi-final

The World Olympic Qualifying Tournament for wrestling has started today
Eldeniz Azizli: "I expect from them in Istanbul" – INTERVIEW
8 May 15:42
Wrestling

Eldeniz Azizli: "I expect from them in Istanbul" – INTERVIEW

"I hope that they will return from Istanbul with a good result"
Murad Ahmadiyev: "It will not be easy to qualify"
7 May 18:00
Wrestling

Murad Ahmadiyev: "It will not be easy to qualify"

"We are fully ready for the license tournament"
Sabah Shariati: "We have no other option"
7 May 15:51
Wrestling

Sabah Shariati: "We have no other option"

"As a team, each of us wants to win the license"

Most read

Man Utd trying to find a buyer for Casemiro
7 May 12:10
Football

Man Utd trying to find a buyer for Casemiro

Manchester United are trying to offload Casemiro this summer
Player insults head coach: "Bald egg head"
7 May 15:12
Football

Player insults head coach: "Bald egg head"

Antony, a football player of the English club, insulted head coach Eric Ten Hag
RECORDS from Man Utd
7 May 11:08
Football

RECORDS from Man Utd

The absolute record of the team occurred in the 1989/90 season - 16 defeats
Carlo Ancelotti's Champions League record - beat everyone else
9 May 10:58
Football

Carlo Ancelotti's Champions League record - beat everyone else

He has set a new record in the Champions League