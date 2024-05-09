10 May 2024
Road to Paris: Mammadov and Huseynov in the semi-final

Wrestling
News
9 May 2024 17:44
The World Olympic Qualifying Tournament for wrestling has started today.

Idman.biz reports that on the first day of the competition in Istanbul, Turkiye, Greco-Roman wrestlers will take to the mat.

4 "classics" of the Azerbaijan national team will fight for the last licenses for Paris-2024. Azerbaijani representatives will try to take one of the first three places for this.

Greco-Roman wrestling
60 kg
Murad Mammadov met Aleksandrs Jurkjans (Latvia) in the qualifying round. He won 10:1. The team member clarified his relationship with Christoph Kramer (Germany) in the 1/8 finals. Mammadov left this match even better - 10:1. Murad will wrestle with Polish Michal Tracz in the 1/4 finals.

87 kg
Rafig Huseynov's opponent in the qualifying round was Ilias Pagkalidis (Greece). Azerbaijani titled wrestler won with a score of 3:1 and advanced to the 1/8 finals. Huseynov also showed his strength to Indian Kumar Sunil in his second match - 4:3. Azerbaijani two-time world champion will face Alex Kessidis (Sweden) in his next test.

97 kg
Murad Ahmadiyev, who started the competition from the qualification stage, challenged Richard Karelson (Estonia). Having won by the principle of the last point (1:1), Murad met Yuri Nakazato (Japan) in the 1/8 finals and was upset by the defeat - 1:3.

130 kg
Sabah Shariati defeated Nikolaos Ntounias (Greece) in the qualifying round - 8:3. He tried his hand against Roman Kim (Kyrgyzstan) in the 1/8 finals. The Olympic medalist, who won with a full advantage (10:0), advanced to the 1/4 finals.

It should be noted that the Azerbaijani national team won 6 licenses in freestyle wrestling and 2 licenses in Greco-Roman wrestling before the tournament in Istanbul. Tomorrow, 5 wrestlers of Azerbaijani women's national team will appear on the carpet.

Idman.biz

Tags:

