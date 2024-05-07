Toghrul Asgarov: "We’ll pass this test, I expect them to qualify"

"Our main goal is to qualify in all weights."

Toghrul Asgarov, the senior coach of the Azerbaijan national team of female wrestlers, told Idman.biz.

The Olympic champion said that they will ambitiously go to the World Olympic Qualifying Tournament to be held in Istanbul. According to him, the hard training of his team is over: "We are solving our weight problems. Our main goal is to qualify in all weights. Strong athletes of every country will compete there. A difficult challenge awaits us. We will pass this test. I believe that our athletes will make us happy. I expect a license from everyone in the team.

Because each of the girls suffer day and night. If you want to become an Olympic champion, the path you will take is very difficult and painful. Whoever really wants the medal, who has the determination to reach the goal, must overcome the strong. Compared to the competition in Baku, we made changes in 53 kg, 57 kg and 62 kg. I believe that we will achieve the desired result."

It should be noted that the World Olympic Qualifying tournament will be held on May 9-12.

Banuchichek Huseynli

