Farid Mansurov: "We want to go to Paris-2024 with more wrestlers"

2 May 2024
EN

"We want to go to Paris-2024 with as many wrestlers as we can."

Idman.biz reports that Farid Mansurov, a member of the Executive Committee of the Azerbaijan Wrestling Federation, said this while evaluating the World Olympic Qualifying Tournament to be held in Istanbul, Turkiye on May 9-13.

He said that he believes that our wrestlers will get tickets for the Paris-2024 Summer Olympic Games in the licensing competition: "Our freestyle wrestlers will not participate in the tournament in Istanbul because they have received licenses in each of the Olympic weight classes. For now, there are no tickets for women. We aim to go to the Olympics with as many wrestlers as we can."
The Olympic champion, who also watched the International President Cup Regatta, which started in Sugovushan, emphasized that the holding of such competitions will also have a great impact on young people: "21 countries are competing in the regatta, which starts in Sugovushan. It is a pride to participate here as a fan. Athletes from different places, such as Sugovushan and Mingachevir, are beautiful. they see that there are places.

It should be noted that the President Cup will end on May 3.

