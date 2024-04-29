29 April 2024
Azerbaijan wrestling team for the license tournament

The team of the Azerbaijan national wrestling team for the World Olympic Qualifying Tournament to be held on May 9-12 has been announced.

Idman.biz reports that this was announced by the press service of the World Wrestling Federation.

The Azerbaijan national team will leave for Istanbul with 9 wrestlers. Murad Mammadov (60 kg), Rafig Huseynov (87 kg), Murad Ahmadiyev (97 kg) and Beka Kandelaki (130 kg) will fight to qualify for Paris-2024 in our Greco-Roman team.

5 wrestlers of our women's national team will also appear on the carpet in Turkiye. Maria Stadnik (50 kg), Gultekin Shirinova (53 kg), Alyona Kolesnik (57 kg), Ruzanna Mammadova (62 kg) and Elis Manolova (68 kg) will compete for the license.

It should be noted that our team won licenses in all weights in freestyle wrestling and two categories in Greco-Roman wrestling.

