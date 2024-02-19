Azerbaijan's national wrestling team rose to the 7th place in the history of European championships

There have been changes in the list of countries that have won the most gold medals in the history of European wrestling championships.

Idman.biz reports that Azerbaijan has advanced 2 places in the list.

Azerbaijani wrestlers won 5 championships in the competition organized in Bucharest, the capital of Romania. With this, the number of gold awards received during the years of independence reached 68.

In this indicator, Azerbaijan has left behind Hungary and its partner Ukraine. Our country is ranked 7th in the European rankings.

The table is headed by Russia, which was not sent to Romania as a team and therefore could not change its index. The USSR, which has gone down in the memory of history, took the second place. Bulgaria closes the first "three". Apart from these three countries, only Turkiye has exceeded 100 championships.



1. Russia - 242

2. USSR - 230

3. Bulgaria - 145

4. Turkiye - 119

5. Sweden - 85

6. Germany - 75

7. Azerbaijan - 68

8.Hungary - 67

9. Ukraine - 64



Idman.biz