European Championship: Azerbaijan was second in Romania

The Azerbaijani national team won the second place in the European Wrestling Championship held in Bucharest, the capital of Romania.

Idman.biz reports that the Azerbaijani team is behind only Turkiye in the medal standings of the week-long tournament.

It is true that the team of neutral athletes has surpassed our national team in the number and quality of awards won. However, this accumulation is not taken into account in the team score.

The Azerbaijani team finished the championship with a total of 16 medals. The wrestlers won 5 gold, 3 silver and 8 bronze medals.

In Greco-Roman wrestling, the national team won 3 gold, 2 silver and 1 bronze medals. In the national team, Nihat Mammadli (60 kg), Murad Mammadov (63 kg), Hasrat Jafarov (67 kg) took the first place, Rashad Mammadov (55 kg) and Ulvu Ganizade (72 kg) took the second place, and Beka Kandelaki (130 kg) took the third place.

The women's team has 2 gold and 1 bronze. Maria Stadnik (50 kg) and Alyona Kolesnik (59 kg) took the first place, and Elis Manolova (65 kg) took the third place.

Our freestyle wrestlers have been on the podium 7 times. They won 1 silver and 6 bronze. Magomedkhan Magomedov (97 kg) was second, Nureddin Novruzov (61 kg), Islam Bazarganov (57 kg), Ali Rahimzade (65 kg), Turan Bayramov (74 kg), Arseniy Djioyev (86 kg) and Georgy Meshvildishvili (120 kg) were third took the place.

It should be noted that athletes from 20 countries won medals in Bucharest. Members of 12 national teams experienced the joy of winning the championship.

