17 February 2024
EN

4th place with 2 golds

Wrestling
News
17 February 2024 09:00
The women's competition at the European wrestling championship held in Romania has ended.

Idman.biz reports that the Azerbaijani team took the 4th place in the team score with 2 gold and 1 bronze medals.

The national team of Azerbaijan scored 87 points. Ukrainian wrestlers topped the list with 147 points. Turkiye (142 points) ranked 2nd, and Romania (101 points) ranked 3rd.

It should be noted that Maria Stadnik (50 kg) and Alyon Kolesnik (59 kg) won a gold medal, Elis Manolova (65 kg) won a bronze medal as part of the Azerbaijan national team.

