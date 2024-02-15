Azerbaijani record setter wrestlers returned from European Championship

The Azerbaijani national team, who competed in Greco-Roman wrestling at the European Championship held in Bucharest, the capital of Romania, returned home.

Idman.biz reports that the athletes were solemnly welcomed at the Heydar Aliyev International Airport. The team was welcomed by the sports community, as well as relatives of the team members and media representatives.

The national team once again set a record in the European Championship. Having won 3 gold, 2 silver and 1 bronze medals, they achieved the best result in European championships according to the quality of the medals. The Azerbaijani team won 3 gold medals in a continental championship for the first time.

Nihat Mammadli (60 kg), Murad Mammadov (63 kg) and Hasrat Jafarov (67 kg) became European champions under the leadership of head coach Alexander Tarakanov, senior coach Rovshan Bayramov, coaches Hasan Aliyev, Kamran Mammadov and Elvin Mursaliyev. Rashad Mammadov (55 kg), Ulvi Ganizade (72 kg) took the second place, and Beka Kandelaki (130 kg) took the third place.

It should be noted that our team, which took the 1st place according to the number of medals, ranked second in the final standings for the second time in a row with 142 points according to the scoring system.

Banuchichek Huseynli

Idman.biz