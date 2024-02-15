Hasrat Jafarov: "I don't go to any competition with complacency"

"I became the European champion for the second time in a row. There is a lot of suffering behind this."

According to Idman.biz, Hasrat Jafarov, a wrestler for the national team of Azerbaijan, made this statement.

At the European Championship, which was held in Bucharest, the capital of Romania, our Greco-Roman wrestler earned a gold medal for the second time in a row at the weight of 67 kg. Giving a statement to the press service of the Azerbaijan Wrestling Federation, Jafarov commented on his success: "Before that, we had a very good training camp in Croatia. We saw its results in Bucharest. Together with the coaches, we were all very well prepared. I am happy that I won the gold medal. I don't go to any competition with complacency. It does not belong to us, and it does not suit us. I consider each of my opponents to be strong wrestlers. I take each match seriously and leave feeling strong. I don't consider anyone weaker than me. I played three matches and reached the finals. Of course, it was difficult. Each is a title athlete. I defeated them. In the final, I became the champion with a victory over a Russian athlete. I lost to the Cuban in the final of the World Championship. I had some mistakes there. I knew it myself. I worked on them after the World Cup. I will perform better in the next race. I cannot say in advance which competitions I will participate in. My coaches will decide which one I should wrestle in and which one I shouldn't. I will participate in a tournament until I go to the Olympic Games."

It should be noted that Hasrat won two gold (2023, 2024) and one bronze (2022) medals at the European Championships.

Idman.biz