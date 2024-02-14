15 February 2024
Nihat and Hasrat won European gold, Ulvu won silver

14 February 2024 21:59
Today, the struggle of Greco-Roman wrestlers in the European Wrestling Championship has ended.

Idman.biz reports that the second medal day of the tournament was also successful for the Azerbaijan national team.

The winners of 5 weights were announced today in the competition organized in Bucharest, the capital of Romania.

Medal matches were held in 60 kg, 67 kg, 72 kg, 82 kg and 97 kg weights. Two more Azerbaijani wrestlers became European champions, one won the second medal. As a result, our Greco-Roman wrestling team finished the continental championship with 3 gold, 2 silver and 1 bronze medals.

60 kg
Nihat Mammadli, who has won four matches, will fight for the champion title. He will compete with Victor Ciobanu from Moldova in the decisive match. The match ended with an 8:3 victory of the Azerbaijani wrestler.

67 kg
Hasrat Jafarov advanced to the final with three victories. Our European champion's opponent in the decisive match was Ruslan Buchirin (AIN), and our wrestler won with a score of 8:5. Hasrat retained the European champion title he won last year.

72 kg
Ulvu Ganizade, who was happy with three consecutive victories, tried to defend the title he won in Zagreb last year. He did not make it against Turkish Selcuk Can in the final. Selcuk avenged the defeat in the semi-finals of last year's championship.

82 kg
Two-time world champion Rafig Huseynov tried to take advantage of his bronze chance. However, our representative, who faced Gela Bolkvadze from Georgia in the consolation match, lost 0:9 and ended the championship without a medal.

It should be noted that our "classics" have already won three medals in Bucharest. Murad Mammadov (63 kg) won the title of champion, Rashad Mammadov (55 kg) took the second place, and Beka Kandelaki (130 kg) won the bronze medal.

Idman.biz

