21 January 2026
EN

Azerbaijan wrestling teams undergo comprehensive testing at sports medicine laboratory

Wrestling
News
19 January 2026 16:39
55
Azerbaijan wrestling teams undergo comprehensive testing at sports medicine laboratory

Members of the Azerbaijan national teams in Greco-Roman and freestyle wrestling have undergone testing across various parameters at the Sports Medical Research Laboratory, located at the Sports Academy and equipped with modern technology.

According to Idman.Biz, citing the Azerbaijan Wrestling Federation, special equipment was used to analyze strength and endurance indicators, oxygen consumption rate, level of physical activity, body fat percentage, and muscle mass development. Following the measurements, the coaching staff received practical information on the current physical condition of each athlete. In addition, the wrestlers completed psychological tests aimed at identifying individual weaknesses.

It was noted that conducting tests in this laboratory allows specialists to optimally assess the condition of each national team member, make accurate diagnoses, and take targeted measures to eliminate shortcomings identified during training camps.

Idman.Biz
Tags:

Related news

Rovshan Umudov: “We have 17-year-old girls who can compete on equal terms with 20-year-olds” – İDMAN.BİZ COMMENTARY
20 January 17:32
Wrestling

Rovshan Umudov: “We have 17-year-old girls who can compete on equal terms with 20-year-olds” – İDMAN.BİZ COMMENTARY

Strong youth generation gives optimism for the future of women’s wrestling in Azerbaijan
Togrul Askerov: “Azerbaijan women’s wrestling national championship may be held in the coming years”
16 January 13:51
Wrestling

Togrul Askerov: “Azerbaijan women’s wrestling national championship may be held in the coming years”

Head coach highlights promising athletes and future prospects
Rovshan Bayramov highlights new prospects after Azerbaijan wrestling championship
13 January 14:03
Wrestling

Rovshan Bayramov highlights new prospects after Azerbaijan wrestling championship

National team coach says the tournament revealed promising young Greco-Roman wrestlers
Coaching changes announced in Azerbaijan Greco-Roman wrestling team
12 January 13:25
Wrestling

Coaching changes announced in Azerbaijan Greco-Roman wrestling team

Muhammad Bena appointed head coach as federation reshuffles technical staff
Four wrestling halls opened in Geichay
10 January 13:28
Wrestling

Four wrestling halls opened in Geichay

New facilities will allow more than 600 athletes to train free of charge across all wrestling disciplines
“Coach of the Akhmadiyev wrestling brothers: “I warned them right away that there could be no concessions to each other” – Idman.Biz comment + VIDEO
9 January 15:26
Wrestling

“Coach of the Akhmadiyev wrestling brothers: “I warned them right away that there could be no concessions to each other” – Idman.Biz comment + VIDEO

A rare final between two brothers took place at the Azerbaijan Wrestling Championship in Baku

Most read

Morocco considers inviting Andres Iniesta to national team coaching staff
19 January 09:33
World football

Morocco considers inviting Andres Iniesta to national team coaching staff

Former Barcelona midfielder’s experience seen as a boost for tactical development and future success
Stay updated with the latest in the sports world on Idman.Biz
14:51
Other

Stay updated with the latest in the sports world on Idman.Biz

Exclusive interviews, in-depth analysis, and the hottest news all in one place
Fans celebrate Senegal’s AFCON triumph on streets of France
19 January 14:19
World football

Fans celebrate Senegal’s AFCON triumph on streets of France - VIDEO

Algerian supporters join festivities as large African diasporas mark historic victory
Galatasaray step up talks with Napoli over Noa Lang transfer
19 January 10:39
World football

Galatasaray step up talks with Napoli over Noa Lang transfer

Loan deal with option to buy under discussion as negotiations reach advanced stage