Azerbaijan wrestling teams undergo comprehensive testing at sports medicine laboratory

Members of the Azerbaijan national teams in Greco-Roman and freestyle wrestling have undergone testing across various parameters at the Sports Medical Research Laboratory, located at the Sports Academy and equipped with modern technology.

According to Idman.Biz, citing the Azerbaijan Wrestling Federation, special equipment was used to analyze strength and endurance indicators, oxygen consumption rate, level of physical activity, body fat percentage, and muscle mass development. Following the measurements, the coaching staff received practical information on the current physical condition of each athlete. In addition, the wrestlers completed psychological tests aimed at identifying individual weaknesses.

It was noted that conducting tests in this laboratory allows specialists to optimally assess the condition of each national team member, make accurate diagnoses, and take targeted measures to eliminate shortcomings identified during training camps.