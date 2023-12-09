Maximum results from Azerbaijani wrestlers - PHOTO

The next day of the international wrestling tournament "Tehsil" is over.

Idman.biz reports that the competition for the U-15 age group has been concluded.

Today, the winners of the last 5 weights of Greco-Roman wrestling were determined. Azerbaijani wrestlers in all weight classes were on the highest level of the podium.

It should be noted that the competition for the U-17 age group will start today.

41 kg

1. Gurban Majnunov (Azerbaijan)

2. Abdurrahman Huseynli (Azerbaijan)

3. Elmir Abdulla (Azerbaijan), Huseyn Mustafazade (Azerbaijan)

48 kg

1. Togrul Ibrahimov (Azerbaijan)

2. Togrul Azizov (Azerbaijan)

3. Elnur Guliyev (Azerbaijan), Murad Hasanov (Azerbaijan)

57 kg

1. Huseyn Valizade (Azerbaijan)

2. Huseyn Iskandarov (Azerbaijan)

3. Ali Guliyev (Azerbaijan), Muhammad Aliyev (Azerbaijan)

68 kg

1. Ali Mammadov (Azerbaijan)

2. Ali Kocheriyev (Azerbaijan)

3. Ruslan Nuriyev (Azerbaijan)

85 kg

1. Mahammad Orujov (Azerbaijan)

2. Tahir Sultanli (Azerbaijan)

3. Rasul Jafarov (Azerbaijan)

