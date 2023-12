The German Bundesliga match "Bavaria" - "Union" scheduled to be held today has been postponed.

Idman.biz reports that this was caused by the weather conditions in Munich.

Due to heavy snowfall, the meeting will not be held at the scheduled time. The date of the match has not been announced yet.

It should be noted that the game was supposed to start at 18:30 Baku time.

Idman.biz