1 December 2023
Europa League: Goal show in Marseille - VIDEO

1 December 2023 09:12
UEFA Europa League V round matches took place.

Idman.biz reports that 7 goals were scored in the match between "Marseille" and "Ajax".

Thanks to the victory, the representative of France, who kept the leading position, advanced to the next stage. Another team of the group, "Brighton", also got this chance.

The leaders of group C have lost points. "Betis" lost, "Rangers" played a draw. One of the teams that will face each other in the final round may be out of the playoffs. "Sparta", which is ranked third, will take one of the first two places thanks to the victory in the last match.

Note that "West Ham", "Freiburg", "Marseille", "Brighton", "Atalanta", "Sporting", "Liverpool", "Rennais", "Villarreal", "Slavia", "Roma" and " Bayer" qualified for the next round.

November 30

V Round
Group A
21:45 "Backa-Topola" - "West Ham" - 0:1
21:45 "Freiburg" - "Olympiacos" - 5:0

Score: "West Ham" - 12, "Freiburg" - 12, "Olympiacos" - 4, "Backa-Topola" - 1 point.

Group B
21:45 AEK - "Brighton" - 0:1
00:00 "Marseille" - "Ajax" - 4:3

Scores: "Marseille" - 11, "Brighton" - 10, AEK - 4, "Ajax" - 2 points.

Group C
21:45 "Sparta" - Betis - 1:0
00:00 "Rangers" - "Aris" - 1:1
Score: "Betis" - 9, "Rangers" - 8, "Sparta" - 7, "Aris" - 4 points.

Group D
21:45 "Sturm" - "Rakuv" - 0:1
21:45 "Atalanta" - "Sporting" - 1:1
Scores: "Atalanta" - 11, "Sporting" - 8, "Sturm" - 4, "Rakuv" - 4 points.

Group E
00:00 "Toulouse" - "Union St" - 0:0
00:00 "Liverpool" - LASK - 4:0

Scores: "Liverpool" - 12, "Toulouse" - 8, "Union St" - 5, LASK - 3 points.

Group F
21:45 "Maccabi" (Haifa) - "Rennais" - 0:2
00:00 "Villarreal" - "Panathinaikos" - 3:2
Scores: "Rennais" - 12, "Villarreal" - 9, "Panathinaikos" - 4, "Maccabi" (Haifa) - 1 point.

Group G
00:00 "Servette" - "Roma" - 1:1

00:00 "Sheriff" - "Slavia" - 2:3

Scores: "Slavia" - 12, "Roma" - 10, "Servette" - 4, "Sheriff" - 1 point.

Group H
00:00 "Molde" - "Qarabag" - 2:2
00:00 "Hacken" - "Bayer" - 0:2
Scores: "Bayer" - 15, "Qarabag" - 7, "Molde" - 7, "Hacken" - 0 points.

