Jahn Regensburg footballer Agyemang Diawusie has died aged 25

Idman.biz reports that the official website of the club published information about this.

The cause of death of the football player, who played in the 3rd division of Germany since the summer of 2023, has not been announced.

It should be noted that Agyemang, a student of the "Leipzig" club, played 12 games in the "Regensburg" team this season.

Idman.biz