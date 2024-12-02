2 December 2024
Moroccan strikers lead the scoring charts

The top scorers in international games during 2024 have been revealed, showcasing outstanding performances by Moroccan players.

According to Idman.biz, the IFFHS compiled a list of players who scored 8 or more goals in national teams and continental tournaments during the first 11 months of the year. The list includes 55 players.

Ayoub El Kaabi tops the chart with 19 goals, netting 15 for Olympiacos and 4 for the Moroccan national team. His compatriot Sofiane Rahimi shares the same tally, scoring 15 goals for Al Ain and 4 for the national side, placing him second.

Rounding out the top three is Erling Haaland, Europe’s best, with 17 goals. The Norwegian striker scored 11 for his national team and 6 for Manchester City.

Victor Gyökeres, with an equal 17 goals, takes fourth place due to fewer international goals—10 for Sweden and 7 for Sporting.

Turkish forward Kerem Akturkoglu ranks 50th globally with 8 goals.

