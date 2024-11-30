30 November 2024
WC-2030: Three candidates for the final

Candidate stadiums to host the opening and final matches of the World Cup 2030 have been announced.

It was announced by the press service of FIFA, Idman.biz reports.

Three arenas claim the two most important matches of the World Cup. These meetings will take place in one of the stadiums Santiago Bernabeu in Madrid, Camp Nou in Barcelona or King Hassan II in Casablanca. In general, the matches of the championship will be held in 24 arenas in 20 cities.

World Cup, which will coincide with the 100th anniversary of the world championships, will be held in 6 countries. In addition to Spain, Portugal and Morocco, the South American countries Argentina, Uruguay and Paraguay will host the WC-2030. But each of the last three countries will host one match.

Idman.biz

