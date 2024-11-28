Manchester United's £21.4 million move

The cost of Manchester United's managerial change has been revealed.

Idman.biz reports that the information was provided on the financial report of the club.

The premier league club has spent £10.4 million to former head coach Erik ten Hag and his assistants as part of their departure. Meanwhile, the appointment of Ruben Amorim and his coaching team cost the club £11 million. In total, this transition amounted to £21.4 million.

Before joining Manchester United, Amorim managed Sporting CP.

