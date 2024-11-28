28 November 2024
EN

Manchester United's £21.4 million move

World football
News
28 November 2024 14:53
21
Manchester United's £21.4 million move

The cost of Manchester United's managerial change has been revealed.

Idman.biz reports that the information was provided on the financial report of the club.

The premier league club has spent £10.4 million to former head coach Erik ten Hag and his assistants as part of their departure. Meanwhile, the appointment of Ruben Amorim and his coaching team cost the club £11 million. In total, this transition amounted to £21.4 million.

Before joining Manchester United, Amorim managed Sporting CP.

Idman.biz

Tags:

Related news

Ramin Musayev: "Qarabag won't invite us to their matches"
17:17
Football

Ramin Musayev: "Qarabag won't invite us to their matches"

Ramin Musayev, former president of the Professional Football League (PFL), shared his thoughts
Abdellah Zoubir: "Life in Azerbaijan is wonderful"
16:53
Football

Abdellah Zoubir: "Life in Azerbaijan is wonderful"

In an interview with France's L'Équipe, Qarabag midfielder Abdellah Zoubir spoke highly of life in Azerbaijan
UEFA Europa League 5th round predictions for Qarabag vs Lyon
16:34
Football

UEFA Europa League 5th round predictions for Qarabag vs Lyon

Predictions from various foreign sports outlets suggest a tough challenge for the Azerbaijani champions
Celebrities predict the Qarabag vs. Lyon match
16:04
Football

Celebrities predict the Qarabag vs. Lyon match

The Qarabag vs. Lyon game in the Europa League Group Stage is set to take place today at the Tofig Bahramov Stadium
Juninho on Red Star Belgrade’s radar for potential transfer
15:27
Football

Juninho on Red Star Belgrade’s radar for potential transfer

Scouts from Red Star plan to attend today’s Europa League Group Stage match between Qarabag and Lyon
Lampard officially appointed as Coventry City boss
15:24
Football

Lampard officially appointed as Coventry City boss

The 46-year-old manager has signed a 2.5-year contract

Most read

Gurban Gurbanov: "When looking at the components, Lyon appears to be stronger" - INTERVIEW - PHOTO - VIDEO
27 November 13:29
Football

Gurban Gurbanov: "When looking at the components, Lyon appears to be stronger" - INTERVIEW - PHOTO - VIDEO

The 52-year-old coach emphasized their goal to delight the fans
Frank De Bleeckere clarifies controversial incidents in Misli Premier League
25 November 17:58
Football

Frank De Bleeckere clarifies controversial incidents in Misli Premier League

"Both decisions were correct and confirmed by VAR"
Beşiktaş Chair Hasan Arat steps down
27 November 16:55
Football

Beşiktaş Chair Hasan Arat steps down

Arat's resignation was accepted during a meeting held today, and he has been replaced by Hüseyin Yücel
UCL league phase round 5 statistics
27 November 15:01
Football

UCL league phase round 5 statistics

40 goals scored across 9 games made this the joint-second most prolific day in Champions League history