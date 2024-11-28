Real Madrid set unprecedented record with three losses in UCL league phase

Real Madrid have set a new unwanted record in the history of the UEFA Champions League.

According to Idman.biz, the Spanish giants, who won the tournament last season, have now suffered three defeats in the current season's group stage.

No previous Champions League winner has ever lost this many times in the group and league stages of the following season. This negative record for Madrid was confirmed in Matchday 5 when they were defeated 2-0 by Liverpool.

With just 6 points from 5 matches, Real Madrid currently sit in 24th place in the tournament standings.

