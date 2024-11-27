Champions League: Dominant away victories, Lyon makes the list

The Champions League (CL) has seen some of the biggest away victories in its history, with matches featuring a goal difference of six or more now officially listed.

According to Idman.biz, the International Federation of Football History and Statistics (IFFHS) has compiled a list of these remarkable matches, highlighting games where teams won by a margin of six goals or more.

One standout result is Atletico Madrid's 6-0 victory over Sparta in the latest match, marking the 12th such instance. Of these, there have been three 7-goal victories and nine 6-goal victories. Notably, only two clubs—Liverpool and Bayern Munich—have achieved such dominant wins twice. Also, Shakhtar Donetsk is the only team to have appeared on this list both as a winner and a loser.

Ahead of their Europa League clash against Qarabag, Lyon made a memorable mark in the Champions League by defeating Dinamo Zagreb 7-1 in 2011.

Biggest away wins in CL history

7-goal difference:

• 03.11.2010: Jilina 0-7 Marseille

• 21.10.2014: BATE 0-7 Shakhtar Donetsk

• 17.10.2017: Maribor 0-7 Liverpool

6-goal difference:

• 20.10.1993: Copenhagen 0-6 Milan

• 07.12.2011: Dinamo Zagreb 1-7 Lyon

• 21.10.2014: Roma 1-7 Bayern Munich

• 14.09.2016: Legia 0-6 Borussia Dortmund

• 21.11.2017: APOEL 0-6 Real Madrid

• 26.11.2019: Red Star Belgrade 0-6 Bayern Munich

• 03.11.2020: Shakhtar Donetsk 0-6 Borussia Monchengladbach

• 12.10.2022: Rangers 1-7 Liverpool

• 26.11.2024: Sparta Prague 0-6 Atletico Madrid

Idman.biz