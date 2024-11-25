Salah double leads Liverpool to victory, Amorim's first setback - VIDEO

26 November 2024
Two matches took center stage in the Premier League today.

According to Idman.biz, league leaders Liverpool secured another hard-fought win.
The Reds defeated Southampton 3-2 on the road, coming from behind to claim victory. Mohamed Salah was the star of the match, netting a brace.

Meanwhile, Manchester United, under the guidance of new manager Rúben Amorim, played their first match. However, the Portuguese coach's debut ended with a setback as his team dropped points in a 1-1 draw against Ipswich Town.
The round will conclude tomorrow with the Newcastle vs. West Ham clash.

Premier League - Matchday 12 results:
• Southampton 2–3 Liverpool


• Ipswich Town 1–1 Manchester United

