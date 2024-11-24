Real Madrid President Criticizes Champions League’s New Format

Real Madrid president Florentino Pérez has voiced strong criticism of the new UEFA Champions League format.

According to Idman.biz, Pérez described the revamped tournament as unfair and ineffective:

"The new Champions League format is unfair, nobody understands it," said Perez.

"With more games, the value of each one has fallen almost 30 percent - there are more games, but they are worth less.

"This competition will only arouse interest at the end and not at the start."

Starting in the 2024/2025 season, the Champions League features 36 teams competing in a league phase with each team playing eight matches.

Idman.biz