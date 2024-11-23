24 November 2024
Mistaken Logos lead to firing during Orenburg vs. Zenit match broadcast

23 November 2024 17:05
Mistaken Logos lead to firing during Orenburg vs. Zenit match broadcast

Technical issues arose during the broadcast of the Russian Premier League's XVI round match between Orenburg and Zenit.

According to Idman.biz, during the team lineup presentation for Zenit, the logo of Spartak was mistakenly displayed on Match Premier. Additionally, the match schedule for the round showed similar errors, with the emblems of Spartak being shown for four clubs and the Moscow Dinamo logo assigned to five teams.

Match TV head producer Aleksandr Tashin explained that these errors were due to a partner organization responsible for the broadcast graphics: "The company has dismissed the graphics operator from the broadcast. Our specialists will work to prevent such incidents in future broadcasts. We apologize for the situation."

Zenit won the away match 1-0.

