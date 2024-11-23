Ruben Amorim: "But I’m different from Mourinho, I’m a different person"

In his first pre-match press conference after joining Manchester United, Portuguese head coach Ruben Amorim spoke to journalists about his new journey at the club, his approach to coaching, and his future goals.

Idman.biz reports that the head coach claimed to be different José Mourinho.

"Portuguese coaches have proven that we can be the best in the world, but I am different from Mourinho. I remember that time—you saw Mourinho, and you thought he could win everything. But this is not the same situation. He was a European champion; I am not.

"Football has changed a lot, and I believe I am the right person for this moment. I am young and try to use that to connect better with my players. Mourinho’s young players were names like Lampard; today, the scenario is different.”

